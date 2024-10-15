Taiwan sees unprecedented number of Chinese PLA aircraft approach island overnight

HONG KONG, October 15. /TASS/. Taiwan's armed forces have registered the approach of 153 aircraft from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the most ever for a single day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported.

The report goes on to say that from 5:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. Moscow time) Monday to 6:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. Moscow time) Tuesday, Taiwan recorded the approach of 14 warships from the PLA Navy and 12 vessels owned by Chinese state agencies.

According to the Taiwanese military, 111 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone.

On Monday, China’s People’s Liberation Army launched the "Joint Sword-2024B" exercise near Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.