Over 120 drone attacks on DPR thwarted over past week — region’s security agency

DONETSK, October 14. /TASS/. Over 120 drone attacks by Ukrainian troops have been thwarted in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the Federal Security Service’s directorate in the region reported.

"Over the past week, the Kupol electronic warfare system has prevented 121 terrorist attacks by Ukrainian drones over Donetsk and Makeyevka," the report said.

In particular, one of the UAV attack drones was downed near an energy infrastructure facility and another was destroyed as it had been approaching a school.