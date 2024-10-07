At least 16 caches with US-made weapons found in hideouts of Syrian militants

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. A total of 16 arms caches with US-made weapons were found in militant hideouts in Syria, destroyed by strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces since September 23, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"While examining militant hideouts, struck by the Russian Aerospace Forces since September 23, 2024, a total of 16 caches with US-made weapons were found," he said.

Ignasyuk went on to say that the Syrian armed forces, with the support of Russian troops, continue their reconnaissance missions, aimed at locating more militant hideouts in desert mountains of Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on three hideouts used by militants, who left the Al-Tanf zone," he added.

Besides, the Russian military official reported that five shelling attacks on Syrian troops were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone: two in the Idlib province, two in Latakia and one in Aleppo.

In a separate development, a quadcopter drone dropped two improvised explosive devices on Syrian troops in the Idlib governorate, leaving one serviceman injured. One more serviceman was wounded in mortar fire, targeting Syrian forces in Latakia.