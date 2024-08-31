Russian Armed Forces liberate Kirovo settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Kirovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Center battlegroup have actively liberated the settlement of Kirovo in the Donetsk People's Republic and continue to advance deep into the enemy's defenses," the ministry said.

"The 44th mechanized, 95th airborne assault, 142nd infantry, and 71st hunter brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Grodovka, Kalinovo, Mykhailivka, Rozovka and Druzhba in the Donetsk People's Republic. Seven counter-attacks by the assault groups of the 32nd, 53rd mechanized, and 68th hunter brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 37th marine brigade were repelled. The enemy's losses amounted to 455 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, two 152mm Msta-B guns, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, and one 105mm M101 howitzer," it said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also lost up to 125 servicemen and two vehicles in the Liptsov and Vovchansk directions in one day. "Units of Russia’s North battlegroup in the Liptsov and Vovchansk directions inflicted losses on formations of the 92nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade in the area of the settlements of Alisovka and Vovchanskie Khutor in the Kharkov region. The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen and two vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Air Defense System shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the day, the air defense systems shot down four US ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six French Hammer guided air bombs, six Czech Vampire missiles, and 48 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 641 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 30,749 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,790 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,433 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 13,846 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 25,474 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

Russia’s Vostok battlegroup improved the situation along the front line, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 125 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Vostok group of forces improved the situation along the forward edge, inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoye and Ugledar of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

According to the report, "A counterattack by the assault group of the 31st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was repelled. The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and four cars.".

Russia’s South battlegroup took more advantageous positions over the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 780 servicemen and one Uragan MLRS, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russia’s South battlegroup took more advantageous positions, inflicted losses on the personnel and equipment of the 28th, 30th mechanized, 143rd infantry, and 56th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar, Zaliznyanskoye, Kurdyumovka and Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. The counter-attack of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was repelled. The enemy has lost up to 780 servicemen," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian forces also lost a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 gun, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, two US-made 105mm M119 guns, a 220mm Uragan multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, and two electronic warfare stations. Two ammunition warehouses were also destroyed.

Russia’s West battlegroup has improved its tactical situation and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost up to 460 servicemen in its area of responsibility, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russia’s West battlegroup improved their tactical position and defeated the forces and equipment of the 14th mechanized, 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 1st Brigade of the National Guard and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Petrovpavlovka, Lozovaya in the Kharkov region, Novovodanoye, Chervonay Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Serebryanskoye forest. They repelled two counter-attacks by units of the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy's losses amounted to 460 servicemen," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that the Ukrainian military lost two armored combat vehicles, six cars, a 152-mm howitzer Msta-B, a 105-mm gun M119, three electronic warfare stations Anklav-N. In addition, six field ammunition dumps were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 455 servicemen in one day in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Center battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The 44th mechanized, 95th airborne assault, 142nd infantry, and 71st hunter brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Grodovka, Kalinovo, Mykhailivka, Rozovka and Druzhba in the Donetsk People's Republic. Seven counter-attacks by the assault groups of the 32nd, 53rd mechanized, and 68th hunter brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 37th marine brigade were repelled. The enemy's losses amounted to 455 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, two 152mm Msta-B guns, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, and one 105mm M101 howitzer," it said.

Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup defeated four brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted losses on the formations of the 65th mechanized, 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 39th coastal defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novodanilovka, Orekhov, Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye region, Kazatskoe, Sadovoe in the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 80 servicemen, eight vehicles, a 155mm M777 self-propelled howitzer, a 155mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station," the statement said.

The ministry noted that two ammunition warehouses and a warehouse with military-technical items of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also destroyed.