Russia concerned about Japan’s plans to erode nuclear-free status — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Japan’s foreign policy poses clear risks to regional security as Tokyo plans to erode the country’s nuclear-free status, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Japan’s foreign policy poses clear risks to regional stability and security," she pointed out at a briefing. "Of particular concern are Japan’s plans to erode the country’s nuclear-free status by joining the United States’ so-called joint nuclear missions, holding multilateral drills involving allied strategic aircraft certified to perform nuclear tasks and discussing the possibility of hosting US medium-range missiles," Zakharova added.

She pointed out that the current Japanese administrations’ policy was aimed at stepping up remilitarization efforts. "By building up its military capacity, Japan is in fact violating the legal restrictions in the field that remain in effect," the diplomat explained. "We are closely following Tokyo’s steps to expand naval activities near Russia’s borders in the Far East and attempts to drag non-regional countries, including NATO member states, into these activities, as well as the promotion of Washington’s initiatives to create narrow regional blocs seeking to ensure the so-called double deterrence against Russia and China," she added.

According to Zakharova, there is no doubt that "Japan’s departure from the peaceful policy that was proclaimed by the previous generations of politicians will inevitably create new security challenges, escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region and spurring a new phase in the arms race."

"We once again urge Tokyo to learn a lesson from the brutal pages of its own history, fully recognize the outcome of World War II, abandon revanchism and militarization plans, which once brought grief and suffering to people, including in Japan," the diplomat emphasized.