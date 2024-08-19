Eighteen injured in Rostov Region after drone causes warehouse fire

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 19. /TASS/. Eighteen people have been injured in the city of Proletarsk, the Rostov Region, where debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) caused diesel fuel to catch fire at an industrial warehouse site, the regional administration reported on its official website.

"According to the central regional hospital, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) on August 19, 2024, the number of victims in the Proletarsky district is 18," the message reads.

Five people are in serious condition and are waiting to be airlifted out of there. The rest have been provided with medical assistance and are in satisfactory condition, the administration noted.

On Sunday morning, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev reported that air defense forces in the southeast of the region repelled an attack by a UAV, which caused diesel fuel to catch fire at an industrial site in Proletarsk. Golubev later clarified that firefighters had to halt extinguishing efforts due to another UAV attack. Firefighting units resumed extinguishing later. According to the Proletarsk district administration, the firefighting efforts are ongoing, and there is no threat of the fire spreading to residential areas and neighboring objects.