Russia says chemical munitions Kiev used in Kursk area bear similarity to US, German ones

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region used chemical munitions that are similar to US and German munitions, said Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov.

Ukrainian troops fired the munitions at a crew from the Russian power grid company Rosseti, he said.

"As of today, I can say that they were smoke munitions. The combination of its components is similar to that in munitions of the US and Germany. The basis is hexachloroethane and zinc oxide. There are questions about additional substances that were inside. We are conducting an investigation. We have time. The documents will be submitted to the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - TASS) through the Foreign Ministry in due course," Kirillov told Zvezda television on the sidelines of the Army-2024 arms show.

According to the general, the samples were sent for examination to the 27th Research Center of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, a laboratory that has accreditation from the OPCW.

Kursk Region Interim Governor Aleksey Smirnov earlier told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine used chemical weapons in the region’s Belovsky District.