Foreign security services boost activity to lure Russians into terrorism — FSB chief

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Foreign security agencies are increasingly trying to involve Russians, especially young ones, in terrorist activities, Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has told a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC).

"They are attempting to establish hotbeds of social tension and form conflict situations within Russian society by means of an unprecedented anti-Russian information campaign launched through the Western intelligence community. The recruitment activity of foreign intelligence services to involve Russian citizens, primarily young people, in terrorist activities has increased," the NAC information center quoted him as saying.

In addition, the NAC meeting emphasized that "there are still threats from international terrorist organizations, whose emissaries are trying to introduce the ideas of radical Islamic trends that are unconventional for Russia, and are searching for the perpetrators of terrorist and armed attacks among residents of the North Caucasus and migrants from Central Asia." The coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies have suppressed the activities of 45 clandestine cells of international terrorist organizations this year.