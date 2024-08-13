Russia stops cooperation with Western countries due to violation of re-export rules

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 13. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) has terminated cooperation with Western countries that are unfriendly to Russia, in particular due to their violation of their obligations regarding re-export Russian products, the company's CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport has terminated cooperation with Western European and North American countries that are unfriendly to Russia, in particular due to their violation of their obligations to re-export Russian products and the sanctions imposed. We continue to develop mutually beneficial relations as part of military-technical cooperation with traditional partners from the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, Latin America, Central Asia and Europe," he said, answering a question about how the line-up of the special exporter's partners has changed during the special military operation.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.