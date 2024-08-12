Russian Varshavyanka submarine has export prospects — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Varshavyanka, a Russian multirole diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.1, has chances to enjoy demand in the armament market owing to its combat capabilities and performance characteristics, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"Our submarine of Project 636.1 has all the chances to be in demand, considering its combat capabilities and general performance characteristics as compared to foreign peers," the director said.

Growing interest of Global South countries in strengthening their navies opens new opportunities for Russia, Shugaev noted.

"We see the countries make huge invest in provision of their naval security, endeavor to outfit their troops with high technology items," Shugaev said. The underwater fleet segment is rather specific at present and has its peculiarities requiring to be addressed for promotion of products, he added.

Russia is currently implementing contracts for repair and upgrade of Project 636 submarines, the official continued. "Contracts for repair and upgrade of Project 636 submarines are being implemented. Proactive efforts are underway to promote Project 22800E Karakurt-E corvettes in the international market," Shugaev noted.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event.