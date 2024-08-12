Air-to-surface products having high demand in special military operation

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Air-to-surface class missiles and bombs produced by the Tactical Missiles Corporation are highly in demand during the special military operation, CEO of the Russian defense industry company Boris Obnosov told TASS at the Army-2024 forum.

"Air-to-surface class products enjoy high demand: missiles, smart bombs, guided bombs and bombs with all-purpose planning and adjustment modules," the chief executive said.

The company is increasing the headcount, expanding and upgrading production and auxiliary facilities, Obnosov added.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region.