Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), after temporarily reducing its staff on the NPP-2 construction site, is operating in a regular mode, Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom said on its Telegram channel.

"The remaining specialists are working in accordance with the schedule," the corporation said, adding that all systems are functioning normally.

It is noted that the nuclear units #3 and #4 are operating while the units #1 and #2 are in a non-generating mode.