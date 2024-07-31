Third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian service members will train to prepare for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons at the third stage of the drills that involve troops from the Central and Southern military districts, as well as the Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills has begun in accordance with the Russian president's decision. The exercise is aimed at practicing ways to prepare the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. At this stage, troops from the missile units of the Central and Southern military districts will train to obtain special training ammunition for the Iskander-M missile system, equip launch vehicles with them and covertly advance to the designated position areas to carry out electronic missile launches," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load special warheads into aircraft weapons and make flights to the designated patrol areas.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the goal of the exercise is to maintain the combat readiness of troops and equipment from Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons combat units.

Troops stationed in the Southern and Leningrad military districts, as well as Aerospace Forces and Navy personnel, were trained to prepare for the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons during the first and second stages of the drills.