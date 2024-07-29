Russian Navy corvette, Chinese destroyer carry out joint exercise in Gulf of Finland

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Soobrazitelny corvette of the Russian Baltic Fleet and the Jiaozuo destroyer of the Chinese Navy carried out a joint exercise in the Gulf of Finland, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A PASSEX-type joint Russian-Chinese exercise took place at the naval military ground of the Baltic Fleet’s Leningrad naval base in the Gulf of Finland. It involved the The Soobrazitelny corvette of the Russian Baltic Fleet and the Jiaozuo destroyer of the Chinese Navy," the Ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that, using its radio equipment, the crews detected the mock enemy’s mine barriers and destroyed them using the onboard artillery, and practiced joint search and rescue actions and aiding a mock surface ship, damaged in a fight, as well as saving the crew on the water.

"During the training, the servicemen of the two countries performed a mission on rescue on water, with provision of primary medical aid," the ministry added.