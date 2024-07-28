Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates two communities in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the communities of Progress and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Progress and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 205 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized, 92nd assault and 71st infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Tikhoye and Velikiye Prokhody in the Kharkov Region. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled two counterattacks near the settlements of Volchansk and Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost as many as 205 personnel. An ammunition depot was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.