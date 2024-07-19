Microsoft's global outage has no effect on Russia's NPPs — Rosatom

MOSCOW, July 19 /TASS/. The glitch affecting Microsoft has not had an impact on the systems of the Rosenergoatom Concern running Russia's nuclear power plants as they operate on domestic software, Rosatom told TASS.

"Rosenergoatom operates on domestically produced import-independent software; we are not experiencing any problems," a Rosatom spokesman said.

The widespread outage of the Windows operating system has disrupted the work of companies in the banking, aviation, media and some other industries. Some banks and companies in the US, Australia, India, the UK and the EU have reported disruptions. The outage affected such airlines as Lufthansa, Air France and KLM.

The massive outage was caused by a critical error, known as the "blue screen of death," which came up as devices running the Windows operating system were started up, the Verge reported. According to the report, the problem could have been caused by the latest update to Crowdstrike’s security software. Devices and servers, where it is installed, disconnect from the network and go into an endless reboot cycle, the Verge reported.

The Rosenergoatom Concern also denied a report about a radiation accident at the Rostov nuclear power plant.

"A false report about a radiation accident at the Rostov NPP is spreading on the web. The units are operating normally, the radiation background is at its natural level," the report said.