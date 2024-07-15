Russian deputy defense minister hold talks with visiting Chinese counterpart

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga held talks with his visiting Chinese counterpart, Zhang Fang, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian-Chinese consultations on issues of cooperation and experience exchange as part of China’s efforts to set up a structure of logistics troops in the Chinese army were held in the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow.

"During the talks between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga and deputy commander of logistics troops of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Zhang Fang, the sides exchanged views on issues of the organization of logistics support in the two countries’ armies," the ministry said.

"The special military operation has demonstrated ways of the improvement of the system of logistics support of the army. We summarize this data and implement it in practice. Every day, the most advanced warfare techniques and logistics technologies are used on the frontline," Bulyga said.

The Chinese delegation visited the museum of the Russian armed forces at the Patriot park.