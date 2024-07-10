NATO to point out need for Kiev to combat corruption to join the alliance — WP

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. NATO will say that Ukraine must fight corruption in order to accede to the alliance in the Washington summit declaration, The Washington Post reported citing its sources.

According to the sources, NATO member states intend to add a formula to the outcome summit statement that Ukraine needs to carry out anti-corruption reforms and reforms in the state governance system. The sources say that Kiev must satisfy this demand to become a part of NATO.

Combating corruption is a very hot issue in Ukraine. Western partners, whose financial and military aid is essential for Kiev, expect tangible results from the authorities, and insist on greater autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. US and EU politicians openly state that they will strictly monitor the spending of funds, provided to Ukraine. According to assessments of the observers, experts and the Ukrainian media, the actions of the authorities, presented as "combating corruption" are merely a show that conceal the redistribution of areas of influence and cash flows.