Russia to replace destroyed ZNPP radiation control post

MELITOPOL, June 26. /TASS/. The radiation control post of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) destroyed by the Ukrainian military will be replaced, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk said.

"We have the equipment to replace it. Depending on the military situation, the post will be replaced by a new one. The radiation control will return to normal regime envisaged by the project," he told reporters.

The Ukrainian military delivered a strike at the post in Velikaya Znamenka. The radiation background in Energodar and the ZNPP remains normal.