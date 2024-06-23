Air defenses destroy 3 MLRS Vampire rounds over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed three rockets over the Belgorod Region that were fired with a Vampire multiple launch rocket system, the Russian Defense Ministry.

"There was an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation with the help of a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system, which was foiled at about 11:15 a.m. Moscow time on June 23. Three Vampire MLRS rockets were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region by on-duty air defenses," the ministry said.