China cautions against potential provocations in South China Sea

BEIJING, June 17. /TASS/. China is committed to resolving maritime differences through negotiations, but will act resolutely in case of provocations in the South China Sea, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told a briefing.

"On the South China Sea issue, China insists on resolving conflicts and disagreements on maritime issues through negotiations and consultations between directly concerned parties. However, China will resolutely respond to any maritime violations and provocations," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the China Coast Guard reported that a Philippine supply vessel had collided with one of its boats in waters near the disputed Ren’ai (Ayungin) reef in the South China Sea. The agency held the Philippine side responsible for the incident.

For several decades, China has been at odds with some countries over the territorial belonging of certain islands in the South China Sea, where significant hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered. Primarily, this refers to the Xisha Archipelago (Paracel Islands), Nansha (Spratly Islands) and Huangyan Island (Scarborough Reef). Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines have also made claims to these islands.