MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical position and defeated formations of three brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup Center improved the tactical position and also defeated the formations of the 144th Infantry, 25th Airborne, 24th, 47th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novgorodskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovskoye, Karlovka, Novoselovka Pervaya, Sokol and Kamyshevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"Four counterattacks by assault groups of the 23rd, 110th mechanized and 68th ranger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the ministry added.

Battlegroup North repel 3 counterattacks of Ukrainian army per day

Battlegroup North repelled three counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces and defeated two enemy brigades, the Ukrainian army lost up to 265 military personnel, 2 tanks and several units of field artillery over 24 hours day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup North improved the situation along the front line and defeated the manpower and equipment of the 71st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 125th Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Volchansk, Sinelnikovo and Volchansky farms in the Kharkov region. During the day three assault counterattacks by groups of the 36th Marine Brigade and the 13th National Guard Brigade were repelled, enemy losses amounted to up to 265 military personnel, two tanks, three vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, as well as the Bukovel AD electronic warfare system. In addition, three ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South defeats 3 brigades of Ukrainian Army, destroy Leopard tank in 24 hours

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled four counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces and defeated three enemy brigades, in 24 hours the Ukrainian army lost up to 380 soldiers and a Leopard tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup South improved the situation along the front line, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 22nd, 54th mechanized and 46th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Ulakly, Belaya Gora, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka and Kurakhovo of the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the day, four counterattacks by formations of the 33rd, 41st mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 114th defense brigade were repelled," the ministry noted.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 380 military personnel, a Leopard tank made in Germany, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, 15 vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, a 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and two 105-mm M119 guns made in the USA.

Ukrainian army lost up to 500 troops per day in zone of Russia’s battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West defeated formations of the Ukrainian armed forces, including forces of Azov (banned in Russia) and the Ukrainian Guard, in 24 hours the enemy losses in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup totaled 500 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup West took more advantageous positions and defeated the formations of the 14th, 63rd mechanized, 77th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 12th special forces brigade "Azov", as well as the 40th and 50th regiments of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Boguslavka of the Kharkov region, Torskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 500 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine cars, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and three Nota electronic warfare systems in one day," the ministry reported.

During the day, Russian air defense systems shot down ten Ukrainian drones in the special operation zone, the ministry added.

"Ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Dnepr defeats manpower and equipment of 3 brigades of Ukrainian army

Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the manpower and equipment of the formations of the 23rd brigade of the National Guard, the 103rd and 121st military defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Vysshetarasovka, Pokrovskoye, Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region and Osokorovka in the Kherson region," the ministry said.

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army lost to up to 90 military personnel, 2 vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a 152-mm D-20 gun, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers and an 85-mm D-44 cannon.

The Defense Ministry also announced the liberation of the village of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region.

"Units of the Battlegroup East liberated the village of Zagornoye, Zaporozhye region, and occupied more advantageous positions," the ministry said.

Russian army hit clusters of Ukrainian troops in 115 districts in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian armed forces have hit clusters of Ukrainian armed forces in 115 districts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian armed forces defeated clusters of enemy manpower and military equipment in 115 regions," the statement says.