Senior diplomat suggests revisiting Russia's nuclear containment strategy amid US threats

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. Actions by the US and its allies make it necessary to look at updating Russia’s nuclear containment strategy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"I can only say that the situation is trending toward further exacerbation and those challenges that are multiplying as a result of unacceptable and escalatory actions by the US and its NATO allies undoubtedly set before us an issue as to how founding documents in the sphere of nuclear containment can be brought more in accordance with current needs," the senior diplomat said, replying to a question as to which provisions of state policy on nuclear containment may undergo changes.

"Before making decisions on the matter, we do not usually preliminarily say which kinds of changes might be introduced," Ryabkov added.