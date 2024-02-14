Penitsillin reconnaissance complex enjoys major upgrade potential

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Penitsillin sound and heat artillery reconnaissance complex enjoys a major modernization potential, the Vektor Institute told TASS.

The institute constantly receives feedback from Russian troops in Ukraine. "The Penitsillin is unique and has a major modernization potential and broad opportunities for further improvement," it said.

Penitsillin artillery reconnaissance complex analyzes sound waves of artillery and mortar fire coming to its receivers. A high sensor sensitivity allows detecting the sound of an artillery shot at a distance of 50 kilometers. The passive complex is hard to detect.

Its distributed sensors make the complex determine the coordinates of a firing hostile gun with a high precision. Minimal time of five seconds is necessary to process information. The Penitsillin registers both acoustic and thermal signals of artillery fire and explosions.

The Vektor Institute designed the Penitsillin to detect hostile artillery, mortars and MLRS. Deliveries to the troops began in December 2020.