Russian troops in Syria destroy facilities where terrorists stored MLRS munitions

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces in Syria have destroyed underground storage facilities in the Idlib Governorate used by terrorists to store munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"Due to continuous provocative actions from terrorist groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered airstrikes on facilities of illegal armed groups," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

"Underground storage facilities, used by terrorists to store equipment and MLRS munitions, were destroyed in the Ishtarbak district of the Idlib Governorate," he added.

The official went on to say that two violations of deconfliction protocols on the part of the US-led coalition were registered in Syria over the past 24 hours. They were all related to flights of UAVs that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

"Also, 13 violations of Syrian airspace were registered in the Al-Tanf area. They were committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets, three pairs of F-16 fighters, a pair of Rafale fighters, one MQ-9 reconnaissance and attack drone and two MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition," Kulit added.