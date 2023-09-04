Russian FSB, Interior Ministry detain man running bomb factory for Ukrainian saboteurs

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), acting in conjunction with the Interior Ministry, has detained a man suspected of assembling explosive devices for a sabotage group operating in the Zaporozhye Region on behalf of Ukrainian military intelligence, the FSB press office told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Interior Ministry, interdicted the activity of a Ukrainian citizen, born in 1968, who was assembling improvised explosive devices for a sabotage group operating in the Zaporozhye Region on behalf of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate," the press office said.

According to the FSB, "the detainee handed over several explosive devices to the direct executors [of sabotage], who then used them in committing terrorist acts against police officers and [representatives of] the regional administration." Earlier, participants in the criminal group were detained. The Zaporozhye Region investigators opened a criminal case against them under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Terrorist Act").

The detained bomb assembler lives in the Kherson Region. At his residence, investigators found five kilograms of explosives, 17 industrially manufactured electric detonators, three delay fuses and other components of explosive devices. "The Ukrainian citizen is charged with committing a crime under Article 30, Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Making Preparations for a Terrorist Act)," the FSB said.