Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A loitering kamikaze quadcopter with low radar signature is undergoing tests in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vitaly Dolgov, head of the laboratory of external piloting and UAV operation at the Kartsev Research Institute of Computer Systems, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The loitering kamikaze has been sent for tests to the zone of the special military operation and currently two of our drones are being employed there. The drone has proven its worth. The drone’s hull has been created using special radar absorbing material that makes it almost invisible to enemy electronic warfare systems. The coating is added to composite materials in making the drone’s frames. It absorbs up to 50% of radar electromagnetic emissions," the researcher said.

The latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload, he specified.

"The loitering kamikaze has two objectives: it can be used as a loitering munition and can deliver and drop explosives. The drone can easily carry a payload of 4 kg to a distance of 10 km. We keep upgrading the aerial vehicle and are currently working on the system of dropping as many as six munitions," Dolgov said.

The Kartsev Research Institute earlier unveiled a Grom (Thunder) mobile folding quadcopter designed to ferret out targets and drop munitions.