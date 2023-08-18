Russian defense ministry reports attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, no casualties

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attempted to attack targets in Moscow and the surrounding Moscow Region on Friday, but was shot down by the Russian air defenses and fell near the Russian capital’s Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, causing no casualties or fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At around 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev Regime attempted to carry out another terror attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle, which targeted facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

"After being hit by the air defenses, the drone changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building near Moscow’s Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment," it said. "[The incident caused] no damage or fire."

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported earlier on Friday that a drone had been shot down while flying towards the Russian capital. Its fragments fell on the premises of the Expocenter exhibition complex in downtown Moscow, causing no significant damage to the building. Emergencies services told TASS that a section of the building’s outer wall had collapsed at an area of around 30 square meters.