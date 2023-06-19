MELITOPOL, June 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will use a "dirty bomb" as soon as Kiev has one, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We are Together with Russia movement, told TASS.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service told TASS earlier, citing Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, that intelligence had recently emerged suggesting that Kiev could still be building a dirty nuclear bomb - a munition rigged with explosives and radioactive substances, which, if exploded, causes radioactive contamination of a vast territory.

"This threat is immense. The reason why it can’t be disregarded is because as soon as the Zelensky regime gets a tool like that he will put it to use. Given the work at nuclear plants, the linkage to the NPP and the nuclear center in Kharkov, there’s no doubt the Zelensky regime was given the thumbs-up from the West to do this work," Rogov said.

He added that this was confirmed by the speech that Zelensky gave at the Munich Security Conference in February 2022, "where it was clearly stated that Ukraine reserves the right to withdraw from the agreement, rejects the commitments undertaken as a result of the Budapest Memorandum, and would move toward studying, developing, and creating nuclear weapons."

"Therefore, I have no doubt that this may be and most likely is the case," Rogov said.

On September 1, 2022, Rogov stated that Kiev is trying to prevent International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors from coming to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant because the world would then learn about the real state of affairs at the station. He also said that there are many "questionable fissionable materials that should not be there as they aren’t part of the production cycle, and the whole world would find out whether there were experiments to produce a 'dirty bomb' that was supposed to be used against Russia and the liberated territory of the Donbass people's republics."