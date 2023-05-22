US Southern Command head arrives in Colombia to meet with President Gustavo Petro

BUENOS AIRES, May 22. /TASS/. President of Colombia Gustavo Petro met with US Southern Command commander Laura Richardson, who visit the Latin American country Sunday, the presidential office tweeted.

"President Gustavo Petro is having a strategic meeting with General Laura Richardson in the Casa de Narino [presidential residence]," the tweet says.

According to the US embassy in Colombia, Richardson arrived in the Latin American country to meet high-ranking officials and military officers to discuss long-term security relations.

In January, Richardson said that Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and six other Latin American states have Russian weapons and the US Work on replacing these weapons with US-made ones, if these countries decide to hand their arms over to Ukraine. Later, Petro confirmed that Washington asked him to hand over Colombian Russian-and Soviet-made weapons to Ukraine, but he refused to do that.