Lantset drone effective against Ukrainian weapons, vehicles — DPR head

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian-made Lantset drone has proved to be quite effective against Ukrainian weapons and combat vehicles, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"They (Ukrainian troops - TASS) use air defense systems of various types. We, for our part, destroy them. The Lantsets have proved to be very effective. A lot of enemy vehicles, along with artillery systems, have been hit by the Lantsets," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Lantset drones are used to destroy heavy armored vehicles.

The Lancet drone is manufactured by ZALA Aero, part of Rostec’s Kalashnikov Concern. They are equipped with several types of guidance systems, a television communications channel to transmit the target’s image. The drone, weighing in at 12 kilograms, is capable of hitting targets within a radius of up to 40 kilometers.