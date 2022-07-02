Ukrainian forces open fire on Slavyansk to blame Russia for killing civilians

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces shelled residential neighborhoods of the city of Slavyansk on June 30 to blame the Russian army for killing civilians, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

The general added that Ukrainian reporters arrived at the scene minutes after the shelling.

"In Slavyansk, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in order to pin the blame for extermination of the civilian population in Ukraine on Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out artillery shelling of residential areas from the Slavyansk feed mill plant (on Literaturnaya Street) on June 30, 2022. A woman was killed and about 10 people were injured," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian reporters were at the scene a few minutes after the shelling, recording the consequences of the allegedly indiscriminate strikes conducted by the Russian Armed Forces on the city’s civilian population.