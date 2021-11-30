Corvette Gremyashchny, two Varshavyanka class subs arrive in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, November 30. /TASS/. A group of Pacific Fleet ships - the corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of project 636.3 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov - has arrived at the main Pacific Fleet base in Vladivostok, the fleet’s press service said.

At the ceremony the Pacific Fleet’s commander, Sergey Avakyants, welcomed the sailors upon their arrival home. On the pier, the crews were met by the Pacific Fleet’s command, relatives, representatives from shipbuilding plants and Primorye Region and Vladivostok officials. The group has completed a more than three months’ long voyage from the Baltic Fleet to the Pacific Fleet, which began last August. At their permanent base the corvette and the submarines will replenish supplies and undergo routine maintenance, the press service said.

The corvette and both submarines are capable of carrying Kalibr-NK and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles respectively. These are the Pacific Fleet’s two first diesel-electric submarines armed with Kalibr missiles.

The submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was incorporated by the Pacific Fleet in November 2019, and Volkhov, in October 2020. The corvette Gremyashchy joined them in December 2020. The route of the naval group’s inter-fleet voyage lay across the Atlantic and Indian oceans and also the Baltic, Northern, Mediterranean, Red, Arabian and South China seas and the Sea of Japan.