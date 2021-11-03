Russian, US special services cooperate on cybersecurity issues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unfamiliar with the details of the detention of Belarusian hacker Sergey Pavlovich in St. Petersburg, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, when asked if Pavlovich's detention at the US request was connected with Russian-US talks on struggle with cybercrime.

"The work is proceeding between the special services. We do not have the details," he said.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held their first meeting in Geneva. In a joint statement, they said that the two sides were going to enter into a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability. Also, Moscow and Washington declared plans for starting consultations on cybersecurity. Earlier, Peskov said that after the Geneva summit there followed a series of Russian-US consultations on cybersecurity behind closed doors.