Russian troops to use Syrian combat experience in Moscow-led bloc’s drills in Tajikistan

YEKATERINBURG, October 12. /TASS/. Russian troops will employ the Syrian combat experience during the Echelon-2021 special drills with logistic support forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that will run in Tajikistan in October, Central Military District Logistic Provision Deputy Commander Lieutenant-General Alexei Lemyakin said on Tuesday.

"In the course of the drills, we will practice a broad range of logistic support tasks of the CSTO Collective Operational Response Forces, considering the present-day experience of armed conflicts, including in the Syrian Arab Republic and Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian general said.

The Russian troops will accomplish combat training assignments for deploying depots, military hardware mass fueling field points, evacuating damaged armored vehicles from the battlefield, delivering supplies and ammunition and will fulfil other logistic and technical support tasks, he specified.

The post-Soviet security bloc’s logistic support drills will bring together over 500 military personnel from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The CSTO member states will hold joint drills dubbed Interaction, Search and Echelon on the territory of Tajikistan near the border with Afghanistan in October that will involve over 2,700 troops. The exercise Echelon scheduled for October 18-23 will be conducted in Tajikistan for the first time.