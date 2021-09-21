Sanctions on Russian weapons formalize tacit decisions, expert says

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Western sanctions on Russian weapons only formalize earlier tacit decisions aimed at containing Russia on the global market, First Vice President of the Kalashnikov Union of Russian Arms Manufacturers Alan Lushnikov said.

"Customers have been facing issues on global markets when purchasing Russian weapons. The sanctions that the US imposed recently on Russia's arms industry in fact just formalized earlier tacit decisions," he pointed out.

According to Lushnikov, the production of civilian firearms and the strengthening of Russian manufacturers' positions on the market make it possible for defense companies to achieve their goals. "This is why, in a situation where the government demands we maintain output, support research activities, and diversify production, we inevitably have to discuss ways to balance the activities of civilian arms manufacturers," he added.