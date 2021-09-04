Russia intends to sign contract with India for production of AK-203 soon

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia intends to sign agreement with India for the licensed production of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles in the country in the near future, press secretary of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Valeria Reshetnikova announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2021).

"We expect to reach all agreements and sign a contract in the near future," Reshetnikova said. According to her, the issue concerning the payment of royalties by India is still being resolved.

