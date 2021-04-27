Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USCGC Hamilton in Black Sea

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors the actions of USCGC Hamilton, a US Coast Guard Cutter that entered the Black Sea recently, Russian National Defense Control Center announced Tuesday.

"The Black Sea forces and means have begun monitoring the actions of USCGC Hamilton, which entered the Black Sea on April 27," the Center said.

Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet announced that the Hamilton entered the Black Sea "to support NATO allies and partners."

A boat of this class has last entered the Black Sea in 2008.

Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly noted that military presence of non-regional powers in the Black Sea does not facilitate the regional stability.