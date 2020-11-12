Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenian town of Goris

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Troops from Russia’s 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade have arrived in the Armenian town of Goris, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"A convoy of the 15th separate peacekeeping brigade participating in a peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has covered over 300 kilometers and arrived in the town of Goris," the statement reads.

"The peacekeeping forces are equipped with advanced weapons, military and special hardware, including the BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, as well as the Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles," the Defense Ministry added.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

A memorandum on creating a joint Russian-Turkish center for ceasefire monitoring in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed following talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. The center would be set up in Azerbaijan.