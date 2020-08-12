Russian Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center said in a statement.

According to the center, earlier on Wednesday, Russian airspace control systems detected two aerial targets flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea towards Russia’s border.

"A Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District’s air defense alert unit was scrambled to identify the targets. The Russian aircraft approached both planes at a safe distance and identified them as a RC-135 reconnaissance plane of the US Air Force and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane of the US Navy," the statement reads.

After turning the two US planes away from the Russian border, the Su-27 fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the National Defense Management Center pointed out.

"The Russian Su-27 fighter jet’s flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace. The US planes were prevented from violating Russia’s state border," the statement added.