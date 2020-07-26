Putin discusses state armaments program and defense budget with defense minister

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed issues of the state armaments program and the defense budget, as follows from a transcript posted on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, there are a number of issues I want to report to you. First, it is further implementation of the state armaments program. Much has been done. Not long ago, you took part in the founding ceremony of open ocean vessels. Apart from that, there are a number of other matters that, to my mind, can promote more efficient and comprehensive implementation of the qualitative part of the state armaments program," Shoigu was quoted as saying.

Apart from that, the defense minister suggested issues of the defense budget for the next year be discussed, as well as prospects of the implementation of the program for the modernization of the defense sector. The president agreed that it was expedient to discuss these matters.