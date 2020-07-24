Final rehearsals Navy Day naval parades take place in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad Region

KALININGRAD, ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. The final rehearsal for the Main naval parade which will take place on July 26, took place in water territories of St. Petersburg and Kronstadt, Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

"A total of 46 military ships, submarines, vessels and boats of various classes took part in the general rehearsal. […] The share of new-generation ships in the parade increased, compared to 2019," the press service said.

The parade was also joined by Navy aviation planes and helicopters - more than 40 units total.