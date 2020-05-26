Russia has questions under Open Skies Treaty not only to US

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia has questions under the Open Skies Treaty not only to the United States but also to some other participating states and is ready to discuss them, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We also have questions to some other states participating in the Open Skies Treaty. But we do not consider it as a sufficient ground for exiting the treaty, slamming the door. We are ready to discuss mutual claims, naturally, in the sense that such discussion should be held on an equitable and mutually respectful basis and will not be reduced to ultimatum-like demands of concessions from Russia," the statement says.
US President Donald Trump declared on May 21 that Washington was going to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which provides for inspection flights over member countries’ territories to monitor military activities.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained in a written statement that the decision on Washington’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty would enter into force in six months, starting from May 22.
The US side motivated its move by Russia’s alleged violation of the treaty. Moscow denies these accusations, stating that it keeps its commitment to the treaty and laying counterclaims.