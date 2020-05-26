Russia has questions under Open Skies Treaty not only to US

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia has questions under the Open Skies Treaty not only to the United States but also to some other participating states and is ready to discuss them, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We also have questions to some other states participating in the Open Skies Treaty. But we do not consider it as a sufficient ground for exiting the treaty, slamming the door. We are ready to discuss mutual claims, naturally, in the sense that such discussion should be held on an equitable and mutually respectful basis and will not be reduced to ultimatum-like demands of concessions from Russia," the statement says.