Black Sea Fleet’s ships, aircraft train to destroy ‘enemy’ submarines at drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, September 12. /TASS/. Ships of the Black Sea Fleet located in Crimea and marine aircraft trained to search and destroy submarines, the fleet’s information activities department said in a statement released on Thursday.

"The crews of the antisubmarine ships Muromets and Suzdalets of the Black Sea Fleet searched and destroyed an ‘enemy’ submarine in the Black Sea," the report says.

The joint maneuvering and search for the submarine was carried out in cooperation with the anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27PL and the anti-submarine amphibian helicopter Be-12 from the marine aircraft and air defense units of the Black Sea Fleet.

It was noted that, using modern methods of searching for submarines and a non-conventional manner in cooperation with marine aircraft, the ships’ crews spotted and identified the "enemy" submarine. The submarine was "destroyed" with depth bombs while being followed.