Vietnamese Navy's ship arrives to Russia's Vladivostok for friendly visit

VLADIVOSTOK, July 25. /TASS/. Vietnamese Navy's Kuang Chung frigate has arrived to Russia's Vladivostok for a friendly visit for the first time in the history of bilateral relations, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Thursday.

Indian frigate and Chinese destroyer to take part in Russian Navy Day parade

"The greeting ceremony for the Vietnamese Navy's ship took place on the 33rd quay of the Korabelnaya embankment," the press service said.

The frigate will take part in the Russian Navy Day parade on July 27, the press service added.

In accordance with the tradition, women in Russian national dresses met guests with bread and salt. The Russian Pacific Fleet's orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries, and Vietnam's flag was raised on the flagpole.

The frigate's visit to Vladivostok will finish on July 29.