Failure to implement Gaza plan threatens ceasefire — Board of Peace official

RABAT, August 28. /TASS/. Failure to implement the Board of Peace’s plan for resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip will lead to the collapse of the ceasefire reached between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, Nikolay Mladenov, the Board’s High Representative for Gaza, said.

"Failure to comply with the roadmap developed by the Board of Peace threatens to derail the Gaza ceasefire," Mladenov said, according to Al Jazeera. He stressed that his warning "applies to both the Israeli and Palestinian sides."

"There is no better alternative to the current plan for the Gaza Strip, and a return to war will have devastating consequences," the Board of Peace official added.

"The Board of Peace has determined the mechanism for deploying the International Stabilization Force and the locations where it will be stationed in Gaza," Mladenov said.

"An agreement has been reached with Morocco on the participation of the kingdom’s contingent in the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, while Turkey will not take part," he added. "The advance contingent of the International Stabilization Force should arrive in the Gaza Strip soon."

"The Board of Peace has received pledges totaling $7 billion for Gaza’s reconstruction," Mladenov said. He also reported "ongoing talks with the Israeli side on increasing humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave."

On August 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s 15-point Gaza plan and would not withdraw its troops from the Palestinian enclave until Hamas is genuinely disarmed.

In October 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. The initiative consisted of three stages. The first provided for an end to hostilities, the release of detainees and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops. Subsequent stages envisioned a final settlement of the conflict and reconstruction of the enclave, but the sides have not yet moved to the second stage.