Berlin refutes media reports about talks on financing modernization of UK nuclear arms

BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. The German government has denied The Daily Telegraph’s reports saying that Germany is allegedly in talks on potential financing of the United Kingdom’s nuclear weapons modernization program.

"We can refute what is reported there (in the newspaper - TASS). There are neither talks on financing nor any such plans," German government spokesman Steffen Meyer said. He recalled that Germany is negotiating closer cooperation on deterrence issues with France, but, in his words, this is about a "purely complementary nature" of cooperation within NATO on this matter.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier, citing sources, that Germany is negotiating to serve as a financier in the United Kingdom’s nuclear weapons modernization program. According to the newspaper, Berlin is interested in establishing cooperation with London and Paris on a range of nuclear deterrence issues in light of the fact that the US President Donald Trump administration is no longer viewed as a reliable ally. As such, Germany wants to help the United Kingdom build the next generation of submarines and missiles and offer assistance in enriching uranium for future warheads, The Daily Telegraph said, adding that similar talks are being held with France.

The DPA news agency said earlier, citing sources in the German government, that Germany and France were taking initial practical steps as part of their nuclear deterrence cooperation. In particular, German troops are reportedly planned to take part in nuclear maneuvers in France this fall. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told TASS earlier that the Russian side is concerned over the upcoming German-French drills.