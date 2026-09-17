MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia takes steps to inform countries if their citizens are found to be fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said at a TASS news conference.

"Some countries have approached Russia with requests to be informed if there is information about foreign mercenaries from their countries", he said.

"We have specific cases where we receive information or discover evidence about foreign mercenaries. Some have been killed, some are still taking part in hostilities, and others have fought as foreign mercenaries alongside Ukrainian armed formations. We seek to inform countries where mercenary activity is subject to legal penalties in the first place," he added.