MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The United States is profiting from the conflict in Ukraine while pushing Europe toward disaster, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the now-banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, has said.

"The US has sidestepped the Ukrainian conflict and is making money from it, while Europe is becoming increasingly immersed in the conflict. The pattern of the First and Second World Wars is beginning to play out, with America solving its problems through large-scale wars overseas," Medvedchuk wrote in an opinion piece published on the movement’s website.

He said the United States was now "pushing the European continent toward disaster."

"The Ukrainian experience teaches European politicians nothing. Kiev, too, was told that it had the US behind it, but then the president changed, and Washington was gone," Medvedchuk wrote.

He argued that European leaders could have helped bring about peace in Ukraine much earlier had they not supported the conflict.

"But the European warmongers went to Washington themselves and begged for the war to be sold to them at exorbitant prices," he said.