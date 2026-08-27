Poland not planning to host nuclear warheads, deputy defense minister says

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Poland does not want and does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said.

"No - let me say it very clearly and openly. Poland does not want to have nuclear warheads on its territory," he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, as quoted by PAP. "We want to participate in NATO nuclear deterrence, which does not mean having nuclear warheads on our territory," Zalewski added.

President Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with Polsat in mid-February that Poland should field a nuclear arsenal. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, however, said the government was not entertaining that option. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, meanwhile, said he was interested in the "nuclear umbrella" proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.